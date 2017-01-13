Chennai, Jan 13: South Indian film actress Trisha faced the heat of angry Jallikattu protesters on Friday with youths holding up the shooting of her film in Tamil Nadu for endorsing PETA animal welfare organisation’s stand against Jallikattu.

The actress endorsed People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) organisation and is long associated with the animal welfare group, which is aggressively campaigning against the ancient and popular bull-taming sport Jallikattu, and also wants people supporting it to be held for contempt of court.

The angry protesters held up the shooting of the film “Garjanai” in Sivaganga district and demanded Trisha to come out of the vanity van where she took refuge.

The unrelenting protesters were shouting slogans and it was only after the police came that the actress was rescued to safety.

The angry mob said that they will not allow her to shoot in Tamil Nadu unless she apologises and withdraws her support to the animal rights organisation.

The Jallikattu supporters are demanding a ban on PETA.

Last year, the Supreme Court banned Jallikattu, angering the sport’s supporters and traditionalists who support it.

–IANS