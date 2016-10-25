Film makers of ‘Ae dil he mushkil’ bans Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan from engaging in media talks 

Lahore, October 25: The Pakistani filmstars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan were banned from talking to any media or entertaining any interview as it might end up in further trouble for their movies Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (ADHM) and Raees.

The producers of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Raees have banned Fawad and Mahira from talking to any media or giving any interviews.

“The makers of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Raees have banned Fawad Khan, Imran (Imran Abbas Naqvi) and Mahira Khan from giving any interviews. All the three stars have been given clear instructions that everywhere they go, they will be asked about the issue but they should avoid it. In fact, the makers have told them not to interact with the media because they don’t want their view to be misconstrued, which could spoil things further,” Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying.

There was a strong opposition by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) regarding the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil due to the presence of Pakistani actor Fawad. The protest is in the wake of Uri attacks in Kashmir that had caused death of 19 soldiers of the Indian Army.

However, the issue was resolved after director Karan Johar, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray collectively decided that producers who have cast Pakistani artistes have to pay Rs 5 crore to the Indian Army fund.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil features Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan. On the other side, Raees features Shah Rukh Khan in lead.

Source: Samaa News