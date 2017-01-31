Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao on ventilator support

Hyderabad, Jan 31: Veteran Telugu filmmaker and former Union Minister Dasari Narayana Rao has been hospitalised after he suffered from respiratory and kidney problems, an official said on Tuesday.

Rao was admitted to a private hospital at Hyderabad Monday evening and put on dialysis and ventilator support.

He is suffering from kidney ailment, besides sepsis and respiratory problems. He has been put on dialysis and ventilator support and is positively responding to the treatment, a hospital official told PTI.

He will also undergo a thoracic surgery, the official said.

He was Union Minister of State for Coal in the earlier UPA government.

Rao had recently announced that he would make a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa, who passed away on December 5, 2016.