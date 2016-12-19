Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar gives us first peek of his venture Indu Sarkar

Mumbai, Dec 19 Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar today shared the first poster of his upcoming directorial venture “Indu Sarkar”.

The 48-year-old director took to Twitter to share the poster. The shooting of the film, which stars Kirti Kulhari and Neil Nitin Mukesh, starts today.

“Here is the first teaser poster of #InduSarkar. Shooting begins today. Always need your support & blessings,” Bhandarkar tweeted.

The story revolves around a stammering poetess who rebels against the system.

Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury is also part of the film