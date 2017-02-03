Filmmaker RGV angers Twitterati with tweets about Andhra Pradesh map, Goddess Saraswati, and gun

Hyderabad, Feb3:With a series of tweets about the Andhra Pradesh map, Goddess Saraswati, and elusive penis references, Varma managed to anger the Twitterati quite a lot.

RGV began with tweeting pictures of Andhra Pradesh map, commenting on how it “looks like a gun.”

But then, RGV took the joke a little too far and shared an edited picture of Goddess Saraswati cradling a map of Andhra Pradesh in place of the veena, a Reddit post that had gone viral.

Under it, he wrote, “Never saw her so happy with even Veena in hand than how she seems to feel with AP gun in her hand ..May both the Godess and Gun bless AP.”

Soon, Twitterati came slamming, biting RGV’s head off for his poor joke.

