Filmmaking is changing with time; Crowd funding encouraging new filmmakers: Shabana Azmi

Panaji Nov 23 : As the filmmaking is changing with time, the way of arranging funds is also changing and supporting this shift, actress Shabana Azmi says that crowd funding will encourage new filmmakers .

When asked how she looked at the change, the veteran actress Shabana Azmi said: “It is interesting to see how crowd funding is encouraging new filmmakers to make films.”

The actress whose upcoming films “Idgah” directed by Piyush Panjuani, has been selected as Film Bazaar recommend, said that Film Bazaar is a great platform to understand the film business and expressed her interest to work with debutant directors.

“Since I am very interested to work with new talents, new directors, I think Film Bazaar is great for people like me. It is a great platform to understand the film business,” the actress said while visiting the 10th NFDC Film Bazaar here in Goa.

Along with her film “Idgah”, this year the Film Bazaar Recommends category selected 32 films out of 164-feature length films (131 fiction features and 33 documentaries) submitted to the Viewing Room.

“Idgah”, based on Munshi Premchand’s story, is also looking for distributors for international market.

