Films are ‘creative expressions, not made on factory floor’: Benegal on ‘Udta Punjab’

Mumbai, June 9 : Rubbishing allegations that the parameters in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) differ in every film, veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal has said that movies are creative expressions of different individuals and not made on a ‘factory floor’.

“Films are not made on a factory floor. No two films are alike. There are creative expressions of different individuals. So, you cannot think that everything will fit in the same set of rules. There has to be a certain set of interpretation in the context of the country itself.that is why you have people there to certify films,” he told ANI here.

Benegal, however, refused to comment on the CBFC’s demand of 89 cuts in total in the Abhishek Choubey directorial venture.

“I can’t comment on the workings of the CBFC as I am a chairman of a particular committee, who is now looking after the working of the CBFC,” said the 81-year-old filmmaker.

“I was asked to watch the movie and comment on it. I did it accordingly. I don’t know what else is there to be said,” he added a day after watching an exclusive screening of ‘Udta Punjab’.

With the ‘Udta Punjab’ issue turning into a war between the makers and CBFC chairpersonPahlaj Nihalani, the producers yesterday moved the Bombay High Court seeking a copy of the committee’s order on the film.

The makers were apparently even asked to drop ‘Punjab’ from the title and it was suggested that the film be set in a fictitious backdrop instead of a particular state.

Sources close to the Censor Board indicate towards political pressure being put in wake of the Punjab assembly elections slated to be held early next year.

Co-produced by Phantom Films and Balaji Motion Pictures, ‘ Udta Punjab’ stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Punjabi singer- actor Diljit Dosanjh besides others.

The film, which attempts to bring on screen the problem of drug abuse among the youth of Punjab, is slated to release on June 17.

However, it now seems the release is likely to get delayed courtesy political interference.