Films like Padmaavat should not be made: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi, January 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that films like ‘Padmaavat’ have zero historical value.

“It opens old wounds, and that is why such films should not be made. What is the historical value of it? Zero,” said Swamy.

He further questioned Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s silence over the issue.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus, which released today, has been embroiled into a controversy since its inception.

While various Hindu and Rajput fringe outfits have raised objections over the epic drama, the Supreme Court has given a green signal to the film.

The top court had set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the movie.

Meanwhile, various fringe groups including Rajput Karni Sena has gone on a rampage and is creating ruckus all over India demanding a ban on the film.