Finally Mulayam Singh Yadav surrenders before his son Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, October 25: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday asserted that there were no differences within the family or in Uttar Pradesh’s ruling party and all were “united”, signalling an end to days of bitter infighting.

“Our family is united, the party is united… We stand united with full strength,” Mulayam Singh said in his first media conference after Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sacked his uncle Shivpal Yadav from the cabinet.

Asked if Shivpal Yadav and other ministers sacked by Akhilesh Yadav would be reinstated, Mulayam Singh said he would leave this decision to the Chief Minister.

The Samajwadi Party chief is said to have brokered peace between his son, Chief Minisrter Akhilesh Yadav and the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Shivpal Yadav.

The spat between the uncle and nephew took an ugly turn on Monday when Shivpal Yadav accused the Chief Minister of being a liar.