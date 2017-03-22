Finally, they found that Najeeb Ahmad not linked to Islamic State

New Delhi, March 22: Delhi Police on Tuesday rubbished reports which alleged that Najeeb Ahmad, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student who disappeared on October 15 from the University, was perusing data about the Islamic State on his tablet preceding his claimed tiff with the individuals from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP0.

The police cleared up that they have not found any such logs from his PC and no such data has been passed on to them by Google and YouTube.

“We saw a report in the media asserting that Google and YouTube had demonstrated that Najeeb was tuning in to a speech by an ISIS member a day prior to he disappeared and he might be related with the association. The police has not gotten any such report.

Any relationship with the ISIS has not come up in Delhi Police’s inquiry up until now,” Special Commissioner of police and Delhi police representative Dependra Pathak said.

The media report had asserted that Najeeb was gathering data about the ideology, system and executions of the Islamic State from Google and YouTube before his vanishing. It additionally said that he had likewise hunt down approaches to join the Islamic State.

Dependra Pathak elucidated that no report saying the logs of Najeeb’s laptop demonstrating that he was surfing such substance on the Internet has been submitted to the high court. “We have not presented any such report or confirmation to the high court. Our investigations have not yielded any such data,” he said.

Dependra Pathak said that huge endeavors are being made to follow Najeeb and a special team is on the job. “All points are being taken a gander at. We are confident that we will bring him sheltered and secure,” he said.