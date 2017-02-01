Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announces two new AIIMS in Jharkhand and Gujarat

New Delhi, Feb. 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced two new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jharkhand and Gujarat as part of increasing healthcare in the country.

“Two new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat,” he said while reading out his Union Budget speech for 2017-18 in Parliament.

Jaitley said the government is targeting to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025.

“The action plan is to eliminate kala azar and filariasis by 2017, leprosy by 2018, measles by 2020, and tuberculosis by 2025,” he added.

Jaitley further said the government aims to bring down the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) from 167 in 2011-13 to 100 between 2018-2020.

“The government has decided to start DNB (Diplomate National Board) courses in many of the hospitals across the country,” said Jaitley. (ANI)