Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has clearly given a historic budget after demonetisation: BJP leader Shaina NC.

Panaji, Feb. 2: Amid the diverse reactions pouring in from all across the country on the Budget 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party continued to gush over the “path-breaking” Budget rendered by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, post demonetisation in the Parliament.

“Mr. Jaitley has clearly given a historic budget after demonetisation. Everyone was waiting for the budget with bated breath,” BJP leader Shaina NC told ANI.

She added saying that both infrastructure and employment has been given a big impetus.

Asserting that the move can be viewed as a major incentive to the common people, the BJP leader further said that an ‘honest’ way can only be derived by a combination of legitimate income, income which is tax-less, and an income where everybody pays their taxes.

“A lot of significance has been laid towards the farmers, the youth, pension plans, health insurance etc. The Budget has also taken into account the needs of physically disabled this time, which is highly commendable”, Shaina added.

Earlier, Jaitley presented the General Budget proposals for 2017-18 in Parliament and said the major thrust of his fourth budget is on stimulating growth, relief to middle class, affordable housing, curbing black money, promoting digital economy, transparency of political funding and simplification of tax administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the General Budget will accelerate development and it has addressed the aspirations of all and also hailed Jaitley, saying that he has presented an excellent Budget devoted to well-being of the villages, farmers, poor and the youth.

However, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said the Budget lacks vision and there is nothing in it for farmers. (ANI)