New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reaches Parliament with Budget papers after briefing President Pranab Mukherjee on Union Budget 2017.

The Budget is unlikely to be postponed despite speculation to the contrary as there has been a precedent where a Budget presentation went ahead after an obit reference.

Since alll Budget papers are printed with today’s date, postponement will cause unnecessary hiccups.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat have not been informed of any postponement. The decision is likely to be announced on the floor of the House.