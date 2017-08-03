Finance Ministry claims Online filing of IT returns up by 20 percent

August 3, 2017 | By :

New Delhi, August 3: Online filing of income tax (IT) returns recorded a surge of 20 percent, with about 2.33 crore people submitting their returns as on August 1 for the financial year 2016-17, a senior official from the Ministry of Finance told ANI.

Last year, around the same time, IT returns, excluding those filed by individuals manually were 1.92 crores.
The tax collection data for the financial year 2013-14 showed that 3.91 crore individuals filed returns, out of which 1.85 crores did not pay any tax.

The deadline for filing IT returns was extended until August 5, in lieu of the difficulties faced by the taxpayers.
The official website for filing the returns was undergoing a decline in speed, owing to the volume of taxpayers filing returns.

In due consideration, the Income Tax Department (ITD) notified an extension in the deadline, which was earlier fixed for July 31.

In 2016 as well, the IT department had extended the date for filing returns till August 5, except for Jammu and Kashmir, where the deadline was August 31.

(ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Finance Ministry clears two FDI proposals involving Rs. 532 crore investment
Madras High Court passes interim report allowing to file IT returns without Aadhaar
GST on sports equipment has forced the NRAI to officially take it up with the Finance Ministry
In order to facilitate the manual filing, Income Tax offices across India to remain open on Saturday
Income tax department brings changes in filing IT returns
Fire breaks out in El Salvador’s Finance Ministry kills at least one person
Top