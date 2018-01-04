Finance Ministry clears two FDI proposals involving Rs. 532 crore investment

January 4, 2018 | By :
Rs. 86,703 cr GST collected for December 2017: Ministry of Finance

New Delhi, Jan 4: The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has approved two Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) proposals involving investment to the tune of Rs. 532 crore in December 2017.

One of the investment proposals sought approval for foreign investment of up to 49 percent in the form of non-voting equity shares by two foreign investors, M/s Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and M/s Pantheon-HK Project Universe, LP, in Metaffinity Private Limited, an investment holding company, which will make downstream investment in Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd., an Indian company engaged in health insurance business.

The other one, the ministry noted, was made by M/s SMAS Auto Leasing India Pvt. Ltd. to undertake financial lease business in addition to the existing operating lease business.(ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
Take advantage of liberalised FDI, PM Modi tells Israeli defense companies
RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch opposes FDI in Air India
Foreign airlines can now invest 49% in Air India; 100 % FDI for Single Brand Retail
GST on sports equipment has forced the NRAI to officially take it up with the Finance Ministry
Finance Ministry claims Online filing of IT returns up by 20 percent
Fire breaks out in El Salvador’s Finance Ministry kills at least one person
Top