Finance Ministry Saying that 82,000 ATMs in the Country recalibrated

New Delhi, Nov 23 : The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that of the 2 lakh ATMs in the country, 82,000 have already been recalibrated and people can withdraw the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes from these.

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said it was only a matter of few days that the recalibration of all ATMs across the country would be completed.

“Out of two lakh odd ATM machines, more than 82,000 recalibrated, it’s now only a matter of few days,” Das said in a tweet.

The government’s demonetisation move announced on November 8 midnight has resulted in serpentine queues outside bank branches as the ATMs were still not recalibrated for withdrawal of the newly printed Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

Das assured that the printing presses were working around the clock to meet the liquidity demands of the markets.

‘Printing of new currency notes on, all three shifts, 24 X 7, in all government currency printing presses,” he said in another tweet.

–IANS