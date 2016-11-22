Find nearby wireless hotspots with Facebook

New York, November 22: Social networking giant, Facebook, is rolling out a new feature that lets users to find nearby wireless hotspots for enhanced real-time information sharing, it was reported on Tuesday.

Earlier Facebook used to ask “Pages” to list Wi-Fi locations at their physical addresses and that seems the backbone that the information is built on, the Next Web reported.

“Without a strong internet connection, people have pretty shoddy results when trying to film live video. The more nearby locations Facebook can point you to, the better the quality of real-time information sharing, news, and viral-esque video content becomes,” noted the report.

However, it was not clear if Android users can avail this feature and it has not rolled out to every iOS user yet.