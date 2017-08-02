Finding suspicious bomb like material, Delhi airport cargo terminal cordoned off.

New Delhi, August 2: The Delhi airport cargo terminal was reportedly cordoned off after it finding suspicious material which has similarities to a bomb. The security forces along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad is right at the spot.

According to sources, some spare parts of the Maruti make have been recovered from the spot at the Delhi airport. After the operation, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad has declared it negative.

Delhi airport cargo terminal cordoned off after recovery of a suspicious material; Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad on the spot. — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017