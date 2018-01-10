Fingerprint scanning smartphone, new offering from Vivo

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9: Vivo, global smartphone brand, showcased the world’s first ready-to-produce in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone at CES 2018, . Leading with distinct innovative breakthroughs, the futuristic Vivo in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone offers consumers an unprecedented mobile experience, defining a new era of mobile interaction.

This latest fingerprint scanning technology delivers a whole new mobile experience by enabling users to unlock their smartphone through one-touch fingerprint scanning directly on the smartphone display, while solving the industry’s challenge of providing a better and more convenient fingerprint authentication experience in future smartphones.

“With our efforts in extensive consumer research and long-term R&D investment, Vivo is well positioned to pioneer the development of fingerprint scanning technology. We first presented a prototype of our fingerprint scanning solution at MWC Shanghai 2017 based on an ultrasonic sensor, and have remained committed to realizing our vision for future smartphones,” said Alex Feng, Senior Vice President of Vivo.

Vivo in-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology supports various usage scenarios beyond unlocking the smartphone, and is only activated when needed. A graphical UI will show up on Vivo’s smartphone screen in any scenario that fingerprint recognition is required, such as when the screen is off, during software unlocking, or even mobile payment authentication. Users can press the fingerprint graphic on the screen to perform unlocking, payment and other operations. When fingerprint recognition is not required, the UI will be invisible and will not disrupt the overall visual experience.