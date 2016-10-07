Finland detects second airspace violation by Russian jets

October 7, 2016 | By :

Helsinki,Oct7: Finland`s Defence Ministry said on Friday it detected a suspected violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian fighter jet, the second in less than 24 hours.

The ministry said it scrambled jets late on Thursday to identify the SU-27 fighter over the Baltic Sea.

It previously announced a similar suspected incursion involving a different Russian fighter earlier on Thursday, which it said lasted about a minute.

“Russian air activity over Baltic Sea has been high on Thursday,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Finnish border guard is investigating the incidents, it said.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
American entrepreneur creates women only holiday Island in Finland
DCW chief Swati Mahiwal slams Delhi government’s home Asha Kiran for the mentally challenged for human rights violation 11 deaths in 2 months
Iran ready with nuke ships after US deal violation and sanctions
License of Indira Jaising’s NGO cancelled for FCRA violation
Narendra Modi’s speech attacking Pakistan, violation of the UN norms
Delhi suffers, AAP Minister Sisodia holidays in Finland
Top