Finnish company HMD Global announces launch of next generation Nokia smartphones in 2017

Helsinki, December 1: Finnish company HMD Global on Thursday announced that it would bring a new generation of mobile phones to consumers, with the first smartphone product set to be launched in the first half of 2017 along side the existing Nokia branded feature phone business.

The launch comes just six months after the company signed a strategic licensing agreement with Nokia, giving HMD exclusive rights to use Nokia brand on mobile phones and tablets worldwide for the next 10 years.

“We see this as a brilliant opportunity to solve real life consumer problems and to deliver on the quality and designs that the Nokia brand has been always known for. Our team is uniquely placed in this setup to deliver promise of reliable Nokia phones for consumers,” HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela said in a statement.

HMD has developed a strategic partnership model that will see it working with some of the world’s leading technology companies including Nokia, FIH Mobile Limited (FIH) and Google.

“We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm shown around the world for the return of the Nokia brand to smartphones. I am sure our millions of Nokia fans will be excited to see their new products,” Brad Rodrigues, Interim President of Nokia Technologies, said.

Future Nokia smartphones will utilise Google’s Android operating system, currently deployed on 86 per cent of the world’s smartphones. IANS