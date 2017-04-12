Fintech start-up Zeta collaborates with RuPay, launches e-meal voucher

New Delhi, April 12: Fintech start-up Zeta on Tuesday collaborated with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)-payment platform – RuPay to enable the company’s meal voucher solution to be advertised on the payment platform. The partnership aims to widen Zeta’s payment network and push for a more inclusive adoption of digital payments in corporate India.

With RBL Bank as its banking partner, Zeta’s pre-paid card called the Zeta Super Card will now also be available on the RuPay platform.

The Zeta Super Card includes robust anti-fraud security measures that let users make payments across over 12 lakh outlets across India as well as online stores.

“The combined offering of Zeta, RBL and RuPay is built with a sharp focus on enhancing user experience and is aimed at accelerating the cashless movement using technologies made in India, for India. Joining the RuPay platform will further strengthen Zeta’s payment network and will also help us reach corporates as well as PSUs with employees based in remote areas,” said Ramki Gaddipati, Co-founder and CTO, Zeta.

“We are happy to extend RuPay card platform for salaried individuals across sectors through Zeta. This strategic partnership between RBL Bank and Zeta will assist all individuals to spend their salary perquisites through digital means,” added A. P. Hota, MD and CEO, NPCI.

Taking forward its commitment towards the Digital India movement, the company will also launch payments via UPI, Bharat QR Code and Aadhaar Pay modes, which will be available to a larger section of the salaried population with or without access to smartphones and magnetic stripe card machines.

With these payment modes, Zeta intends to remove the existing barriers to digital payments. Salaried employees across all sectors, including PSUs, can now take advantage of receiving and spending tax benefits digitally even in remote locations.

Owing to the tie-up with RuPay, Zeta Super Card users now can also get access to specific airport lounges and avail cashback on utility bill payments. Further, users are also entitled to personal accident insurance cover and concierge services. (ANI)