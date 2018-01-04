FIR against Mamata Banerjee over her Assam remark on NRC updation

Kolkata, January 04: An FIR has been lodged against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the statement she made against National Register of Citizens (NRC), during a public meeting held at Birbhum district.

Advocate Tailendra Nath Das, along with several other lawyers and advocates of Guwahati filed the complaint with Latasil Police Station against Banerjee.

As reported, the Chief Minister at a public meeting held at Birbhum district on Wednesday, said that on-going updation of the NRC is a conspiracy to expel Bengalis out of Assam.

“Bengalis are being threatened with eviction from Assam, being told your name not there on list,” she said. “Don’t divide and rule. If there is trouble in Assam, there will be trouble in Bengal. We are neighbouring states,” she added.

The advocates who have filed the FIR are – Bijan Mahajan, Tularam Gogoi, Manoranjan Das, Dipak Kumar Das, Pankaj Kumar Kalita, Amitabh Baruah, Dhiraj Sarma, and Pranab Das.

According to the FIR, Mamata had committed an offence under section 153 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“As far as NRC is concerned, everything is being supervised by the Supreme Court. She should be booked under contempt of court for bidding communal enmity among various community. Her speech would be absolutely causing communal harmony in Assam,” said Bijon Mahajan, Senior Advocate, Guwahati High Court. (ANI)