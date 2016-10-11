FIR against Sakshi Dhoni, wife of captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni under section 420

New Delhi, October 11: FIR has been filed against Sakshi Dhoni, wife of Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 in a multi-crore fraud case.

Rhiti MSD Almode Pvt. Ltd, a firm Sakshi Dhoni and three others are directors of, has shares in Sportsfit World Private Limited. Dennis Arora also had 39% shares in the same fitness center, which he later sold to the directors of Rhiti MSD Almode.

Once the shares were transferred, an agreement was signed between the two parties which dictated the directors of Rhiti MSD Almode to pay a sum of Rs 11 Crore to Arora by March 31 this year, reports dnaindia.com.

Arora has now filed a complaint against the directors at a police station in Gurugram, accusing them of having failed to pay the entire sum due to him. He claims to have received only Rs 2.25 crore despite transferring all his shares to them.

However, Arun Pandey, one of the directors of Rhiti MSD Almode, has said that they have paid an amount to Arora in accordance to the shares received by them. He claims that there is no question of making a bigger payment as they have not received the agreed upon shares by Arora.

Pandey also said that Sakshi Dhoni is not part of Rhiti MSD Almode anymore and that she left the company last year, so there was no basis on which an FIR could be filed against her.

This controversy has erupted at a time when MS Dhoni’s biopic is running successfully in theatres all over the country.