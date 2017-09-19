FIR filed against Dera aide and angel Honeypreet in Nepal
Kathmandu,Sept19:Dera Sacha Sauda’s jailed head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s ‘adopted daughter’ Honeypreet was spotted in Nepal Mahendranagar last week. Mahendranagar is located just 5 km from India border.
According to sources within Haryana Police, the absconding ‘angel’ of rape convict Ram Rahim was seen roaming in a vehicle bearing Nepal registration with three others on Sunday.
Reports say she stayed in Mahendranagar for at least a week. Sources said Honeypreet may have changed her look to deceive the police and other agencies.
