FIR lodged against two Kendriya Vidyalaya students in brawl in Bihar

Patna,Oct15:School fights are common. But too much of anything is dangerous. This is what happened with Kendriya Vidyalaya students in Bihar. An FIR was lodged against two Kendriya Vidyalaya students after a video of them brutally assaulting their classmate on the school premises surfaced on social media.

Superintendent of police (city) Ashish Anand said the two boys had been made accused in the complaint, “but their names have not been mentioned in the application”.



The video shows two boys in school uniform pushing and ruthlessly thrashing their classmate in the classroom in the presence of other students.

When asked about the details Superintendent of police Anand said: “We are verifying the authenticity of the video. The video will be sent for forensic test. We will be able to say more about the incident only after getting the forensic report”.

A school teacher informed the matter to the principal on the day of the incident, but it seems he did not act on the information. “The principal intervened in the matter when the video went viral on social media, including Facebook and Twitter,” he added.

“One of the attackers in the video is a ward of a fugitive criminal”, the teacher added.