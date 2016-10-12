FIR against passenger in IndiGo’s Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight for stripping and misbehaving with female crew member

NewDelhi,Oct12:A passenger flyer using the IndiGo’s Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight misbehaved with the crew members and was later held by the police, reports TOI.

According to The Times of Indiawhich cited the IndiGo’s press release, the passenger stripped himself in the lavatory of an aircraft and passed derogatory comments on a female crew member.

The incident happened in the IndiGo’s Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight 6E-256. The airline press release says: “During the course of the flight, the male passenger in question expressed to the crew that he does not know how to tie the seat belt. The crew assisted him on the same. The passenger then went to the lavatory where he pressed the lavatory call bell requesting assistance in the aircraft lavatory. The crew immediately went to the lavatory to help him but saw him in an objectionable state. The female crew member refused to go inside and politely requested him to maintain some level of decency while using the lavatory.”

The statement says he passed lewd comments on a female crew member as the staff secured passengers for landing.

The staff told the captain of the flight 6E-256 who alerted security personnel. The passenger was later offloaded and taken by the police. An FIR has been lodged by the police. “Consequently the FIR was lodged in a local police station in Delhi. The matter is being investigated by the concerned authorities. Customer satisfaction is core to our business, however any untoward conduct, which compromises on the security of our crew and passengers is of a serious concern to us, and as a responsible corporate citizen we will take all necessary action to address this violation,”said the statement.