FIR against SP MP Amar Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Narendra Modi

Azamgarh, Nov 16: An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh and an unidentified person for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with demonetization of high-denomination currency notes.

The FIR was registered in City Kotwali police station under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, which provides for punishment for sending offensive messages through communication services, and 506 of the IPC (criminal intimidation) on a complaint by state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman I.P. Singh, the police said.

Singh said he received a video going viral on social media in which Amar Singh is seen smiling at a derogatory comment being made by an unidentified person against the prime minister and his family. The BJP leader, who is camping here in connection with BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally, file a complaint with police Wednesday night.

Meanwhile Amar Singh, when contacted, condemned the incident saying it took place outside a hotel in Chanakyapuri police station area of New Delhi on 8 November. He said as he was waiting for a vehicle outside the hotel, an unidentified person came over to him for taking a selfie and made derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister and the video went viral the very next day.

Amar Singh said he himself filed a police complaint based on which an FIR was registered against the unidentified person on 10 November. So there is no relevance of the FIR by I.P. Singh, he said.