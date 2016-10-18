FIR against SUM hospital owner for Odisha fire tragedy

Bhubaneshwar,Oct18:An FIR was registered against SUM hospital’s owner Manoj Ranjan Naik for fire tragedy. He is unreachable after tragedy.

At least 20 people, many of whom were being treated in intensive care unit and dialysis ward of SUM Hospital, a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital, were asphyxiated to death Monday evening as a spark from a electrical short cirtcuit turned into a major fire .

The carbon monoxide gas from the fire travelled through the air-conditioner ducts to the ICU and dialysis wards quickly asphyxiating the hapless patients. “The air-conditioner ducts turned the hospital into death zone as they helped travel the poisonous gas,” said a hospital staff.

Incidentally, the hospital has been accredited by NABH, a quality control body that has fire safety as one of the major issues before any certification is given. The NABH certification is valid for a period of 3 years.

The hospital is owned by Manoj Nayak, an engineer who started an engineering college in late Nineties and quickly became an educational entrepreneur setting up an university named Siksha O Anusandhan. He is reportedly close to several politicians of Biju Janata Dal. He also owns a TV news channel and Odia newspaper.

Director general of fire services Binay Kumar Behera also visited SUM hospital along with his officials for a preliminary probe.