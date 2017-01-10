Fire aboard INS Pralaya at Mumbai dockyard

Mumbai ,Jan 10: A minor fire aboard navy warship INS Pralaya at Mumbai dockyard, nobody injured reports Navy.

The fire was controlled and no one was injured.

Navy spokesperson Captain D.K. Sharma said the fire broke out in the gyro compartment of the ship.

“The fire was controlled and extinguished by the ship’s staff and Dockyard fire station,” he said. The fire is suspected to have occurred during welding work.