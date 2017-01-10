Fire aboard INS Pralaya at Mumbai dockyard
Mumbai ,Jan 10: A minor fire aboard navy warship INS Pralaya at Mumbai dockyard, nobody injured reports Navy.
The fire was controlled and no one was injured.
Navy spokesperson Captain D.K. Sharma said the fire broke out in the gyro compartment of the ship.
“The fire was controlled and extinguished by the ship’s staff and Dockyard fire station,” he said. The fire is suspected to have occurred during welding work.
INS Pralaya is an upgraded Veer class corvette of the Indian Navy, the Veer class are based on the Tarantul Class (Project 1241.1) with the last vessels being based on the Project 1241.8.
The INS Pralaya (K91) was Laid Down on 2nd May 1998, Launched on 14th Dec 2000, and commissioned on 18th Dec 2002. She was built at the Goa Ship Yard from plating and a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) kit supplied by the Russians
