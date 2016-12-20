Fire at Air India building in Nariman Point,Mumbai

Mumbai,Dec20:A fire broke out early morning on Tuesday at the Air India building in Nariman Point, according to reports.

The Mumbai Fire Department official said that it received a call from the Air India building early on Tuesday morning. “We received a call at around 6.41 am that a fire had broken out on the 22nd floor of the building,” he said.

The fire department has sent 10 fire tenders to the spot to douse the fire.

Though ANI tweeted around 8.52 am that the fire was doused, according to the fire department, fire tenders were still at the scene.

No casualties have been reported so far, and ambulances are already at the spot, the Mumbai fire department said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, and investigation is on.

Mumbai: Fire broke out in the Air India building, Nariman Point. Fire now doused (Spot Visuals) pic.twitter.com/ytDidUoAja — ANI (@ANI_news) December 20, 2016



Given that it is a commercial building with offices, it is likely that there were very few people in the building at that hour.

According to ABPLIVE, the 23-storey building used to serve as the corporate headquarters for Air India till 2013. The company had moved out of the building as part of an asset-monetisation drive. However, it retains the 21st, 22nd and 23rd floors in the building. Each floor has at least 10,800 square feet of space on each floor, it said.

Further details are awaited.