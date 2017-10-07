Fire at Butcher Island in Maharashtra, 2 fuel storage tankers decanted

October 7, 2017 | By :
Fire at Butcher Island in Maharashtra, 2 fuel storage tankers decanted. Photo: Twitter.

Butcher Island/Maharashtra, October 7: Fire caught the fuel tankers at Butcher Island in Maharashtra last night. Reportedly, the fire is under control. Fire services are continuing their efforts to douse it.

According to Maharashtra Fire Services Director, 2 of the fuel storage tankers were emptied. Another tank is being decantated. The process of decantation might take up to 15 hours.

Tags: ,
Related News
Judge Loya’s death is a ‘serious issue’: Supreme Court
Ashwani Lohani awards drivers who saved lives in Nagpur-Mumbai Doronto Express
Bombay High Court prohibits Maharashtra Government from permitting bullock cart races
Two dead, 197 injured in Dahi-Handi related incidents in Maharashtra
Cow Slaughter
It is the turn of Gou Rakshaks: Violent mob attack 12 cow vigilantes in Maharashtra
Video of inebriated men falling into a deep valley after climbing wall in Amboli Ghat in Maharashtra
Top