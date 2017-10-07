Fire at Butcher Island in Maharashtra, 2 fuel storage tankers decanted

Butcher Island/Maharashtra, October 7: Fire caught the fuel tankers at Butcher Island in Maharashtra last night. Reportedly, the fire is under control. Fire services are continuing their efforts to douse it.

According to Maharashtra Fire Services Director, 2 of the fuel storage tankers were emptied. Another tank is being decantated. The process of decantation might take up to 15 hours.

Latest visuals from Butcher Island: Fire fighting operations still underway. Fuel storage tanks there had caught fire last night #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Oscir8vcDH — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2017

#UPDATE: 2 fuel storage tankers decanted, decantation of another tank might take up to 15 hours : Maharashtra Fire Services Director pic.twitter.com/vHJ7DgblNi — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2017