Fire at Kolkata Life Insurance Corporation office under control, no injuries reported

Fire at Kolkata Life Insurance Corporation office under control, no injuries reported . Photo: Twitter.

Kolkata/West Bengal, October 19: After a massive fire broke out at the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office building, in Kolkata, the Deputy Director of the Fire and Rescue Department Sameer Chowdhary assured in the afternoon that the fire was prevented from spreading to more areas and was under control.

Sameer Chowdhary said that the reason for the fire is not yet identified.

“The fire is now under control completely, and there is no chance of it to increase. Nobody was injured in the incident. However, some office furniture and electronics were damaged. The reason for the fire will be determined only after the forensic team completes its probe,”  Sameer Chowdhary added.

10 fire tenders were immediately called to the spot at the LIC building Jawaharlal Nehru Road this morning. Reportedly a massive fire that broke out on the 17th floor spread quickly.

