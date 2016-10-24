Fire in Bhopal scrapyard, 35 fire tenders rush to area

Bhopal,Oct24:Reports of fire in a Bhopal scrapyard were doing rounds on Monday morning.

News agency ANI reported that the fire broke out at 2:30am on Monday.

According to reports, 35 fire tenders were still at the spot trying to douse the fire.

