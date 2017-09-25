Fire brakes out at a firecracker factory in North 24 Parganas district’s Amdanga in West Bengal

Amdanga,Sept25:In a horrific incident, fire broke out at a firecracker factory in North 24 Parganas district’s Amdanga in West Bengal on Monday. Twenty people got injured in the fire.

Earlier on Sunday, 8 people lost their lives and 25 got injured after fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Jharkhand’s Kumardubi.

Fire broke out in a house where a huge quantity of firecrackers were stored illegally in Jamshedpur’s East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) (Ghatsila) Arvind Kumar Lal said a wall of the house collapsed in the fire and some people are feared trapped under it.