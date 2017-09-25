Fire brakes out in illegal firecracker factory, kills eight, 25 critically injured

Kumardubi/Jharkhand,India,September 25: At least Eight people died and 25 others were seriously injured after a major fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory in Jharkhand’s Kumardubi on Monday.

According to reports says that Five fire tenders immediately reached at the spot to douse the fire and to rescue people.many people were serious injured on the broke out on the factory

Police have recently stated that they have also reached the spot and evacuated the nearby houses as a precautionary measure.

More details are awaited.