Fire breakout in furniture market in Mumbai’s Oshiwara, fire engines on spot

Mumbai, November 25: Fire breaks out at a furniture market in Mumbai’s Oshiwara. No casualities reported yet.

Reportedly, ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The residents of Gulshan Nagar in Behram Baug in Oshiwara, alleged that they heard noise of cylinder explosion in the area.

Reportedly, LPG cylinder blast is said to be the reason for the sudden fire break out.

