Fire breaks out at Hiranandani tower in Kandivali,Mumbai

September 15, 2016

Mumbai,Sept15:A fire broke out on the top floor of a residential building in Hiranandani Heritage Complex at Kandivali in Mumbai on Thursday. There were no reports of casualties.

According to the fire brigade, the fire was reported from the 22nd floor of the posh building around 1 pm on Thursday. Four fire tenders, two ambulances and water tankers were rushed to the site.

According to ANI reports, the building has been evacuated completely and the firefighting efforts and search operations are underway in the high-rise building which has two basements, a ground floor and a podium.

The fire which was initially reported to be of stage 2 severity was later upgraded to level 3 and 20 vehicles of firefighting squad, including water tankers and ambulances were rushed to the spot. However, according to the latest reports, the fire has been brought under control.

