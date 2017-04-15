Fire breaks out ,kills two , in two-storey building in Karol Bagh

NEW DELHI, April15: Two people have died and two others were seriously injured after a major fire broke out at a semi residential cramped two-storey building in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Friday evening.

Fire officials said that the bodies of two dead men, believed to be employees at a car polish godown located in the building, were found inside while they were trying to douse the flames. They are suspected to have died of asphyxiation. Police said that the duo remained unidentified till late Friday night.

The fire fighters managed to rescue two other people trapped in the building and rush them to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Doctors told the cops that the men have suffered 40 percent burns, but are expected to survive.

The building that caught fire is located in Subhash Mohalla, a crowded locality in Karol Bagh. While the ground floor is used as residential space, the first floor serves as a godown, the initial probe has suggested.

The fire broke out around 6.30pm. On receiving the call about the blaze, the fire department dispatched four fire tenders. They were forced to use four more fire tenders as the blaze took over two hours to control.

The presence of car polish stored in drums possibly led to the flames spreading rapidly, said a fire officer. The trigger behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained, but police suspect short-circuit to be the reason.