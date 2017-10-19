Fire breaks out at LIC building on Jawahar Lal Nehru road in West Bengal’s Kolkata

Kolkata/West Bengal, October 19: A major fire break out was reported at the LIC building on Jawahar Lal Nehru road in West Bengal’s Kolakata.

Reportedly, 10 fire tenders are at the spot and progressing with the rescue operations.

Watch the video below.

#WATCH: Fire continues to rage at LIC building on Jawahar Lal Nehru road in #Kolkata. 10 fire tenders working to douse the fire. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/QWGgYy4mYL — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2017