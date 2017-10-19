Fire breaks out at LIC building on Jawahar Lal Nehru road in West Bengal’s Kolkata

Fire at Kolkata Life Insurance Corporation office under control, no injuries reported . Photo: Twitter.

Kolkata/West Bengal, October 19: A major fire break out was reported at the LIC building on Jawahar Lal Nehru road in West Bengal’s Kolakata.

Reportedly, 10 fire tenders are at the spot and progressing with the rescue operations.

