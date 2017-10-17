Fire breaks out at Mechemco company in Navi Mumbai, rescue operation on

Mumbai/Maharashtra, October 17: Fire breaks out at Mechemco company in Navi Mumbai. Reportedly, ten fire tenders are present at the spot. Rescue operation in progress by the fire and rescue team. No injury reported yet.

Mechemco is a manufacturer of unsaturated Polyester Resins, Vinyl Ester Resins, Gel Coats and Adhesives. The company is located strategically just 30 km away from JNPT Port.