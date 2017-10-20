Fire breaks out at plastic godown in UP’s Kanpur, 6 fire tenders on spot

Kanpur/Uttar Pradesh, October 20: Fire breaks out at a plastic godown in Kanpur’s Mulganj Police Station limit.

The reason for the fire breakout is not yet known. 6 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Fire and rescue operation underway.

No injuries had been reported yet.

More details awaited.

These are the first visuals of the fire breakout in Kanpur on Friday.

