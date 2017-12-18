Fire breaks out at a shop in Mumbai: Twelve People killed

December 18, 2017 | By :
At least 12 people were killed and four others critically injured after fire broke out at a shop in Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.

Mumbai, December 18: At least 12 people were killed and four others critically injured after fire broke out at a shop in Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.

The shop was located on Khairani road in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai suburban.

Four fire tankers and fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

The injured people have been rushed to a hospital for treatment while some people were still feared to be trapped inside the shop.

The search and rescue operation is in progress.

Tags: ,
Related News
Man gets sucked into MRI machine, dies in 2 minutes
Fire break out in Mumbai
Fire triggered from Mojo’s Bistro, confirms BMC report
Israeli PM Netanyahu meets ‘Baby Moshe, the innocent victim of ruthless terrorism
Mumbai Helicopter crash: 6 bodies found, search on for missing 1
Following Kamala Mills fire tragedy, another fire accident kills 4
Top