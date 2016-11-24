Fire breaks out in Jamnagar Reliance Refinery, 2 dead and 7 injured

Gujarat, November 24: Fire breaks out in Jamnagar Reliance Refinery. 7 people were injured and 2 dead.

The fire broke out at the company’s fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), gasoline-making unit. The part of the refinery where fire broke out was in the domestic tariff area of the refinery.

Easrlier in 2012, Two persons have died after a fire accident at the at the same Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) refinery in Jamnagar district of Gujarat.

Gujarat: Death toll rises to two after fire broke out at Jamnagar Reliance Refinery

— ANI (@ANI_news) November 24, 2016