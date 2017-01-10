Fire breaks out in Katriya hotel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 10: A fire broke out in a four-star hotel here on Tuesday morning. No casualties were reported, police said.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of Katriya Hotel on Raj Bhavan Road.

People rushed out in panic as the smoke spread to the top floors. However, no injuries were reported.

Four fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.
An official of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said the fire was put off before it could spread to other floors.

A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

–IANS

