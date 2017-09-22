Fire breaks out in residential building in Thane, 10 rescued, nearby petrol pumps closed

Thane/Maharashtra, September 22: A fire breakout was reported at a domestic residential building in Bhiwandi in Thane. Fire and rescue team is rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are in progress under the firefighters.

Reportedly, about 10 people have been rescued safely. There are two fuel filling stations nearby and they are closed for safety reasons.

