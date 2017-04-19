Fire breaks out near Jayalalithaa’s bungalow in Siruthavur

April 19, 2017 | By :
Panel probing Jayalalithaa death summons Sasikala, Apollo hospitals Chairman

Chennai, April 19: Fire breaks out near Jayalalithaa’s bungalow in Siruthavur.  Srivathavur is 30-km away from the state capital Chennai. 

As per reports, the spot of fire is a free space and fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No loss of property and live have been reported yet.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Sirvathavur is located in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu.

More details awaited.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Four Rohingyas, including three children killed after fire at Rohingya camp
Kamala Mills fire: MoS Home says strict action will be taken against guilty
Fire in UP’s Lucknow: Two dead after fire in hosiery godown
Fire breaks out at plastic godown in UP’s Kanpur, 6 fire tenders on spot
Fire at Kolkata Life Insurance Corporation office under control, no injuries reported
Top