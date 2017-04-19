Chennai, April 19: Fire breaks out near Jayalalithaa’s bungalow in Siruthavur. Srivathavur is 30-km away from the state capital Chennai.

As per reports, the spot of fire is a free space and fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No loss of property and live have been reported yet.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Sirvathavur is located in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu.

More details awaited.