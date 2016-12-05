Fire breaks out in Rithula slums in NewDelhi

New Delhi, Dec 5 : A massive fire broke out in the slums of Rithala area of the national capital, fire officials said today.

They said the incident occurred late last night at around 2330 hrs and 25 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 0615 hrs, the officials said.

Angry residents pelted stones at two fire tenders, injuring one worker.

Reports suggested that the fire broke out in the shanties of Rithala area in the North-West Delhi around 12.45 am on Monday. The cause of the fire hasn’t been identified yet.