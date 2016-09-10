Fire breaks out in Walmart store near Vijayawada

VIJAYWADA, ANDHRA PRADESH,Sept10: A huge fire broke out in Walmart’s wholesale store near here early Saturday, police said.

The fire engulfed a large part of the Best Price modern wholesale store at Nidamanur, resulting in huge loss of property.

There was no loss of life in the fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, officials said.

Ten fire engines were engaged in dousing the huge flames. The employees were also trying to retrieve the goods.

This is one of the 21 best modern wholesale stores owned and operated by Walmart India across the country. Each store offers about 5,000 items in a cash and carry wholesale format.