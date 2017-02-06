Fire at Chinese massage parlour kills 18 in eastern China

BEIJING, Feb6: A fire at a massage parlour in eastern China on Sunday killed at least 18 people with two others injured, state media reported.

The fire broke out late afternoon in the foot massage parlour in Tiantai in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang, the official Xinhua news agency said.

State television said on its official microblog that at least 18 people had died. It gave no other details.

Deadly fires are not uncommon in China, where safety regulations are lax and fire exits often blocked.
